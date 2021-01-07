Iraq challenges arrest warrant for Donald Trump above Soleimani killing

An arrest warrant was issued for outgoing President Donald Trump in relationship with the killing of an Iranian standard and a strong Iraqi militia leader past year, Iraq’s judiciary stated.

he warrant was issued on Thursday by a choose in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Normal Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media business office claimed.

They were being killed outdoors the capital’s airport past January.

Mr al-Muhandis was the deputy chief of the point out-sanctioned Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, which include Iran-backed groups, formed to battle the Islamic Point out group.

Gen Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Groundbreaking Guard Corps.

The arrest warrant was for a demand of premeditated murder, which carries the dying penalty on conviction.

It is unlikely to be carried out but symbolic in the waning days of Mr Trump’s presidency.

The selection to situation the warrant “was designed following the choose recorded the statements of the claimants from the spouse and children of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis”, according to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing, the court reported.

The killings sparked a diplomatic crisis and strained US-Iraq ties, drawing the ire of Shiite political politicians who handed a non-binding resolution to tension the government to oust overseas troops from the country.

Iran-backed teams have because stepped up assaults versus the US presence in Iraq, leading to threats by Washington to shut its Baghdad diplomatic mission.

PA