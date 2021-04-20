Entertainment

IRA victims want answers over ‘London’s secret deal with Libya’ 

VICTIMS of Gaddafi-sponsored terrorism have demanded answers from the British Government over claims it struck a secret deal with Libya not to pursue compensation.

elfast firm KRW Law has written to the Government on behalf of a number of victims of bombings in which Libyan Semtex was used.

They include Colin Armstrong, who was injured and lost his father in the 1987 Enniskillen Poppy Day bombing. The letter follows outrage at a Government decision not to publish a report into how victims could be compensated using billions of dollars worth of frozen Libyan assets in the UK.

