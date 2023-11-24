New Features of iOS 16 Help You Easily Remove an Image from Its Background

If you have iOS 16 or later, you may virtually erase the backdrop from any photograph on your iPhone.

After you tap and hold an image’s topic, you may copy or share it.

Insert the topic into a message and save it if you wish to save it.

For a long time, you had to carefully edit the image in an editing software like Photoshop using a variety of selection tools if you wanted to eliminate the backdrop from a photo in order to focus just on the topic.

You can now accomplish it automatically with just a tap on your iPhone, demonstrating exactly how intelligent and potent smartphones have become. It’s easy to cut out the backdrop from a photograph and paste it into another app if you’re running iOS 16 or later.

How to Remove the Background from An Image in The Photos App?

Locate the photograph you wish to modify on your iPhone before attempting to remove the backdrop. You can find it practically anywhere: in the Photos app, in Messages as an image, or even in Safari as a web image. However, the method for doing so on Safari is a little different; for more information, read the following section.

The topic and backdrop should be able to be distinguished pretty well, and the background shouldn’t be very visually cluttered or comparable to the subject in order to be a suitable fit for this picture editing work. However, your iPhone will do its hardest, and with some experience, you’ll learn what sorts of pictures perform best.

A quick tip: In most cases, you can only crop off a photo’s largest and most noticeable subject.

Hold the topic while tapping. After the topic has a white shimmer surrounding it, a popup inviting you to copy or share will appear. If it doesn’t occur, move your finger and give it another go. Occasionally, it may take many attempts to effectively eliminate the backdrop.

Click Share or Copy. You may paste it in another app if you select Copy. All of the standard Share choices will appear if you decide to share it.

How to Remove the Background from An Image in Safari?

To test this effect on an image from a webpage, select it in Safari by tapping and holding it. You’ll notice a pop-up menu with more options in place of the shimmer and a Copy and Share pop-up menu. After selecting Copy Subject, you may paste it into another application.

How to Save an Image You’ve Removed from The Background?

Although it’s not an obvious choice, you can nonetheless quickly save the topic you’ve punched out of a backdrop on your iPhone. Start the Messages app, copy the topic to the clipboard on your iPhone, then paste it into a chat before sending it.

Next, hold down and tap the sent picture. Select Save from the option that appears. You will save the picture to your Camera Roll.