When Your iPhone’s Camera Stops Working, Try These 10 Solutions

This article outlines what to look for and how to resolve issues with the software (or hardware) of your iPhone camera.

How to Resolve iPhone Camera Issues Caused by Software

Follow these procedures to test and fix the iPhone camera if it isn’t working.

1. Try FaceTime first. The FaceTime app is possibly the easiest method to test both the front and rear cameras. Switch between the front and rear cameras by opening the app with a buddy. The best app for determining whether the issue affects one or both cameras is this one.

2. Close the Camera programme. Your camera may not be working properly due to the Camera app. Quitting the programme can be all that’s required, whether it’s frozen or not loading properly.

3. Reboot your iPhone. You’d be amazed at how frequently restarting the phone cures issues, even if it may seem like an improbable fix. Your iPhone’s temporary memory of faults or hung-up applications is cleared when you restart it. Although some technologists make fun of turning things off and on, it actually solves a lot of issues.

4. iOS software should be updated. The operating system (iOS) on your phone is constantly being updated and improved by Apple. These iOS releases provide changes for the Camera app.

Your smartphone’s iOS software may be out-of-date if you haven’t updated it recently, which might be the cause of your camera problems. Verify that your phone is running the most recent iOS version compatible with your iPhone.

5. Restore the iPhone’s factory settings without wiping your data. The Camera app or your iPhone’s camera may occasionally stop operating or malfunction as a result of settings changes made by you or another app. Resetting your iPhone’s settings will help to rule out this scenario.

With the iPhone, you may reset the settings without losing your data, images, or other personal papers, which is excellent. Without the effort of reloading and backing up everything, it is nearly like a factory reset.

All of your stuff is lost and the iPhone is reset to factory defaults if you unintentionally choose to Erase All Content and Settings in the Reset menu.

6. iPhone factory reset. Resetting the phone to its factory settings is the last software remedy to try before contacting Apple. Your issue could have no other solution but a new beginning.

Make sure you have a backup of your data because a factory reset will erase everything from the phone.

One of these steps has hopefully been helpful. In that case, it’s time to examine the hardware.

Also Read: Why My Hotspot Not Working? Explore 11 Ways to Fix Your iOS or Android Phone’s Hotspot Issues

How to Fix the iPhone Camera Issue Since Hardware

Hardware problems are frequently simple to identify. What to look for is listed below.

1. Clear any debris from the lens. One of the most frequent causes of your iPhone camera not capturing images is lens blockage. Check first to see whether your palm or fingers are covering the lens. It’s simple to execute, especially if you’re eager to get the ideal photo. Second, determine whether your phone case completely or partially obscures the lens. In some situations, the iPhone may be mounted backwards.

2. Lens cleaning the camera. The lens of many of our phones is left open to whatever could be hiding in our pockets and bags. Clean the lens using a microfiber cloth. Your photos may become fuzzy and lose focus if your lens is filthy. So, if your camera is not focusing correctly or you have fuzzy shots, a fast wipe may be all your iPhone needs.

3. Avoid becoming too hot. The iPhone malfunctions when it gets too hot. An on-screen notice advising that the iPhone needs to cool down before usage should appear if your phone is overheating. If you receive this warning, please switch off your iPhone for a while to allow it to cool. Turn off your iPhone if you haven’t received this warning but it feels warm to the touch.

You can notice a difference in your phone’s temperature in as little as 10 minutes. If it suddenly starts to overheat again, though, consult your nearby Apple Store or the Apple Support website for information on repairs or replacements.

4. Verify that the flash is on. Hardware or software issues might lead to issues with the camera flash. Make sure you haven’t disabled the flash in the Camera app before doing a software check. Verify that On is highlighted to the right of the lightning bolt at the top of the screen.

Once you’re certain it’s on, activate the flashlight to check the flash. If it still isn’t working, a trip to the Apple Store is required for more diagnostics.\

Also Read: Easy Ways to Fix Your iMessage if Its Not Working!

Causes of an Unresponsive iPhone Camera

An iPhone camera not working might be caused by a number of things. The iPhone or Camera app may merely need to be restarted, but a more involved solution may also be required. You may want to attempt software repairs prior to hardware changes or vice versa, depending on how your camera is performing (if it is acting at all).

In general, start with the software solutions if the camera is completely unresponsive. However, it seems reasonable to start with the hardware solutions if the issue just pertains to one complaint, such as a dirty lens.