iPhone 13 rumours are growing as we are heading towards September

According to the latest news, Apple’s flagship iPhones of this year will come in the same sizes as last year’s models but this time, they will come with a smaller display notch. Bloomberg is the first publisher to report this story. If this is true, then this is in line with previous predictions of popular Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The Bloomberg report conveys that this year’s phones will be an iterative upgrade over the iPhone 12 series with improvements in processors, cameras, and display. “At least one” of the four new devices will come with LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display technology which Apple previously used in its smartwatches. The technology is known to dynamically adjust the screen refresh rates to conserve battery. Ming Chi Kuo predicted this too. He said, both the Pro variants of this year are going to be integrated with LTPO displays and 120 Hz refresh rates.

The report raises doubt about an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the Bloomberg report, Apple has tested the technology but it is unlikely to appear in 2021. Back in 2019, Kuo predicted that Apple’s 2021 iPhone series could come with in-display fingerprint sensors. Last March, Kuo said that the phones are unlikely to come with a fingerprint scanner in their power buttons.

As per the Bloomberg report, camera upgrades will include improved optical zoom for video recording. On the other hand, according to Kuo, the ultrawide cameras on both Pro models might get a boost.

The Bloomberg report doesn’t mention anything about charging. As per rumours, Apple might release an iPhone without any ports in 2021. It might rely on MagSafe completely. However, recently Kuo said Apple doesn’t think the MagSafe ecosystem is mature enough to take care of iPhone charging solely so we can expect the Lightning port to stay in this series.

According to Bloomberg, Apple ordered up to 90 million units for 2021. In general, Apple orders around 75 million units. It seems Apple is banking on increased demand due to reasons like 5G and sanctions on Huawei. Note that this time, the production of the new iPhones is unlikely to be hit by the global chip shortage since it is TSMC’s most important customer.