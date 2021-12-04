Developed by Jason George, Into the Night is an ongoing apocalyptic drama science-fiction thriller being released on Netflix. With running over 2 seasons, the show is set to release on the screens for the third consecutive time as we near its release date.

The show is originally based in Belgium with its distribution in many languages including the likes of French, Polish, Turkish, and others. It has enjoyed considerable success over the years and the third season will likely extend its list of accolades.

What to expect in the upcoming edition? Find out as we discuss Into the Night season 3 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Into the Night Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and plot

Into the Night Plot

The series starts with the group of people on the plane riding towards their destination. However, in the midway their plane gets hijacked by an ex-Italian NATO soldier called Terenzio. He instructs the pilot to take an early take-off and the pilot has no other choice to follow him.

This becomes a blessing in disguise as the people on board learn about the deadly sunlight that is killing the organisms during the daylight. By being on the plane, they become one of the few people to have survived this devastating calamity. However, things are still as bleak as ever because they have to deal with various challenges.

Being in the flight requires constant fuel but they can’t expose themselves to the sunlight. Furthermore, there are some people with agendas who are trying to sabotage the flight. With so many unknown factors to face, the pilot and passenger need to work to figure out a way to survive.

After a long flight, they finally reach a military bunker where they can remain safe from the deadly sunlight. However, just like them, there are other survivors and resources are diminishing as every day passes. To ensure their survival, they have to secure resources as well as resolve some internal conflicts.

Into the Night Season 2 Recap

In Into the Night season 2 recap, the survivors from the plane arrive at the bunker where the rest of the survivors are breaking the bread. As they spend more days, they become accustomed to life in the bunker and try to find different ways to avoid the sunlight.

A fire incident occurs in the bunker which nearly wipes out most of the supplies present in it. To find the resources, a team is dispatched to Svalbald Global Seed Vault. We also learn about Zara and her past. She was in love with a married man, however, he abandoned her and her child.

Into the Night Season 3 Cast

The original cast members will make their return to the show when season 3 of Into the Night comes out. It will likely include Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, Stefano Cassetti, Mehmet Kurtulus, and Babetida Sajdo. We will also see some new faces in the show as it dives into the third part.

Into the Night Season 3 Release Date

Right now, there’s no concrete news that came out related to Into the Night season 3 release date. Since season 2 just concluded recently, it will take some time before the season 3 announcement come out. Hopefully, it will be up for release on the same date by next year.

What are your expectations from Into the Night season 3?