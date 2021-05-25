Inter’s Lautaro Martinez to replace Suarez?

Transfer talks between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid as Lautaro Martinez attract attention from Madrid club to partner Luis Suarez.

Inter Milan has won the Serie A this season, after a long wait. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku ended Juventus dominance.

Successful manager Antonio Conte made full use of their lethal attack this season. The duo has combined to score 41 goals in Serie A alone.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid ended Barcelona & Real Madrid dominance in La Liga. Luis Suarez scored 21 goals to lead them past Barcelona and Real Madrid to glory.

Lautaro Martinez attracts attention from Madrid club to partner Luis Suarez.

Diego Simeone wants Lautaro Martinez at Madrid

Atletico Madrid has maintained their tradition of playing with a perfect goal scoring striker. Players like Sergio Aguero, Torres, Ramadel Falcao, Griezmann, David Villa, Diego Forlan, Costa have played in the team.

Luis Suarez joined the team with Joao Felix dreams to carry the torch forward.

Spanish newspaper Marca claim that Lautaro Martinez’s agent met with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this week, but Inter aren’t prepared to sell https://t.co/pswM1Z477q #FCIM #RealMadrid #Atleti #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/SNJ1wA4psB — footballitalia (@footballitalia) May 22, 2021

Lautaro Martinez will Suit perfectly at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid plays a perfect attacking football similar to Inter Milan’s game. Diego Simeone knows how to use his strikers. Even Griezmann’s goal-scoring ratio fell after he joined Barcelona from Atletico.

Diego Simeone can also guide him well for the Argentine campaign as well. Inter Milan can certainly ask for a bid of around €70 Million to take the negotiations forward. And Atletico Madrid might decide to invest to make a great striker for seasons to come.