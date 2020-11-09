International Teen TV Shows on Netflix

Think high school TV shows are just for people still in high school? Think again. Series revolving around teens making for totally compelling watches no matter your age, and there are more addicting coming-of-age shows out there than you may even realize. Netflix has tons of international teen TV shows available to stream, and they’re just as drama-filled (if not more so) than your fave teen dramas from the US. If you can’t get enough of love triangles, school uniforms, and unsupervised house parties, then we have some YA series from around the world that you should add to your Netflix queue.