Interior Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s Most Recent Split

It is over! Jessie J showed she had been”only” through Instagram after dividing from Channing Tatum once more.

“Exactly what my students are in reality performing while I delve at you wanting to find a fast read on your own energy… Single lifetime at a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji],” that the”Bang Bang” singer, 32, captioned the movie from her twerking on Wednesday, October 21.

Jessie — whose actual name is Jessica Ellen Cornish — didn’t disclose any information about her breakup with all the Magic Mike celebrity, 40, however, also a source told E! News the group parted ways”months back.” Here is the newest divide in the group’s on-and-off connection, which began 2018. They were spotted together in April.

Us Weekly broke the news that the group was together for a few of months in October 2018. A year after, the book reported that Jessie and Tatum had called it quits.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J awakened in about a month ago,” a source told Us Weekly at December 2019. “They continue to be very close and good buddies.”

Afterward, the two got back together 1 month afterwards, subsequently called their connection having an”amicable” split back in April. However, Jessie and Tatum sparked love rumors a couple weeks later after she shared with a social networking tribute to the Measure Up celebrity’s birthday, composing,”Joyful 40th birthday for this exceptional man here. You’re one of a type. I am so thankful that you had been first born, and even more thankful that we met”

In the moment, a source informed E! News who”they’re back together,” following the novel got photos of this group riding Tatum’s bicycle leaving Jessie’s Los Angeles house.

“He knows that he needs to be with her and is still ready to discover a way. Whatever it takes,” the insider explained. “When they’re apart, he chased her like mad. He’s happiest when he is with her is hoping to work throughout his things.”