Interior Golnesa”GG” Gharachedaghi’s Sip & See for Son Elijah

Golnesa”GG” Gharachedaghi‘s infant boy Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi includes a flair for the crazy side!

The Shahs of Sunset celebrity is sharing exclusive photographs from the kid’s Sip & See, that happened on Saturday, Oct. 24 in The Enchanted Manor just beyond L.A., together with E! News. The Bravo celebrity hosted a romantic, jungle-themed amassing now to ensure a selection of family and friends could fulfill her almost six-month-old boy.

“Elijah’s face lights up when he sees among our animals and he’s completely mesmerized when he sees creatures on TV, so that I knew that I needed to do anything with critters,” GG informs E! News entirely of the function. “I recently observed Dramane Koné at a Beyoncé movie and believed he was awesome, so I made a decision to combine critters, dancing and drums for your event and wound up with an African jungle motif ”

Many of GG’s Shahs co-stars were in attendance, such as Reza Farahan, Mercedes”MJ” Javid and Mike Shouhed to mention a couple.