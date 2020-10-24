Entertainment

Interior Golnesa”GG” Gharachedaghi’s Sip & See for Son Elijah

October 25, 2020
1 Min Read
Inside Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's Sip & See for Son Elijah

Golnesa”GG” Gharachedaghi‘s infant boy Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi includes a flair for the crazy side!

The Shahs of Sunset celebrity is sharing exclusive photographs from the kid’s Sip & See, that happened on Saturday, Oct. 24 in The Enchanted Manor just beyond L.A., together with E! News. The Bravo celebrity hosted a romantic, jungle-themed amassing now to ensure a selection of family and friends could fulfill her almost six-month-old boy.

“Elijah’s face lights up when he sees among our animals and he’s completely mesmerized when he sees creatures on TV, so that I knew that I needed to do anything with critters,” GG informs E! News entirely of the function. “I recently observed Dramane Koné at a Beyoncé movie and believed he was awesome, so I made a decision to combine critters, dancing and drums for your event and wound up with an African jungle motif ” 

Many of GG’s Shahs co-stars were in attendance, such as Reza FarahanMercedes”MJ” Javid and Mike Shouhed to mention a couple.

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment