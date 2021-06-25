Inter Milan ready to swap players for Jordi Alba

Transfer news from Serie A winner Inter Milan shows interest in Barcelona left back Jordi Alba after Ashley Young decided to join Aston Villa.

Inter Milan fans have witnessed several changes this summer. First, they witnessed their Title winning manager Antonio Conte leave. Secondly, they witnessed Inter signed Hakan Calhanoglu from rivals AC Milan for free.

Inter Milan left back Ashley Young also decided to leave the club and return to Premier League. The 35 years old former Man Utd left back decided to sign for Aston Villa for free.

Hence, the club has started looking for a replacement in that position.

Inter Milan shows interest in Jordi Alba

Tricky situation for Spanish side Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Barcelona is certainly in a hunt for a perfect left-back; as a possible replacement for Jordi Alba.

The ageing, 32 years old Spanish left-back has entered the last phase of his career. He graduated from La Masia; improved at Valencia and enjoyed his peak at Barcelona.

Hence, Inter Milan wants to approach Barcelona for their experienced left-back Jordi Alba. And in return, they will agree to a player swap deal if Barcelona agrees to buy any of their players.

Both Barcelona and Inter Milan looking to reduce wage bill

Barcelona and Inter Milan have the plan to sell their big earners this summer. Although Inter Milan received a big loan and Barcelona running on an ‘unsustainable’ wage bill. The player swap deal seems possible.

Jordi Alba has a contract until 2024. Hence, Barcelona might demand more than one players from Milan.