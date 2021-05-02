Intel’s Core i9-11950H Tiger Lake-H benchmarks spotted on Geekbench 5

According to the latest news, benchmark results of Intel’s upcoming eight-core Core i9-11950 ‘Tiger Lake-H’ processor for gaming notebooks are published in Geekbench 5 database. Quite expectedly the new unit has outperformed Intel’s quad-core Core i7-1185G7 CPU both in single and multi-thread workloads.

Interestingly, unlike most other processors, the Intel Core i9-11950 processor’s details were not revealed in leaks. Analysts were surprised to see benchmark results of 15.6 inch G8 HP ZBook Studio laptop in Geekbench 5 which is based on this CPU.

Intel Core i9-11950H Tiger Lake-H CPU Geekbench Score

The processor has eight cores based on the Willow Cove microarchitecture. It has a clocking speed between 2.60 GHz to 4.90 GHz. Apart from a basic UHD Graphics core featuring the Xe architecture, it is equipped with a 24 MB cache, and a dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory controller.

In Geekbench 5, the 15.6 inches HP ZBook Studio G8 scored 1365 points in a single thread and 6266 points in multi-thread. The upcoming Core i9-11950H processor simply outperformed quad-core Core i7-1185G7 in both single-thread and multi-thread workloads. This result didn’t come as a surprise because i7-1185G7 has a TDP of 28W only.

On the other hand, Core i9-11950H is behind AMD’s Ryzen 9 5980HS as well as Apple’s M1. The multi-thread score is also less than its predecessor, Core i9-10885H.

As per analysts, Core i9-11950H scored poorly in Geekbench due to a preliminary BIOS, un-upgraded drivers, or some other anomalies. Though the product is not real, the product does not look too good on Geekbench.