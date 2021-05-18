The first public beta of Android 12 is available now. Google confirmed the news at its Google I/O 2021 conference. According to Google, the beta is available on smartphones from 11 other smartphone makers. In this post, we share how to download and install Google 12 Beta on your mobile.

As you may know, Google has given us an appointment this Tuesday, May 18 for its new Google I/O conference dedicated to developers. During the event, Google announced the immediate availability of the first public beta of Android 12, after the deployment of three previous versions for developers.

While it was thought that this beta would be released primarily for Google Pixel lineups, it turns out that the Android 12 public beta will also be available for other 11 smartphones including Asus, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.

How to download & install Android 12 beta on your smartphone

As expected, Android 12 offers a major visual overhaul, since the developer has redesigned all the interface elements to make it more customizable. So when you choose a new wallpaper, the OS will automatically adapt all interface elements to the dominant colors in your new wallpaper. The animations have also been renewed and it has quick access tabs for Google Pay and Google Home.

In addition, Google claims to have reduced Android’s impact on the CPU by 22% for faster, smoother and more responsive navigation. Security is an also important part of Android 12. That’s why Google has added a new dashboard, allowing you to view all permission requests from your apps, in chronological order.

Moreover, colour indicators similar to what Apple offers on iOS 14 will let you know if an app is using your camera or microphone in real-time. It will also be possible to quickly disable permissions given to apps via a new quick menu. Finally, Android 12 will only be able to provide apps with the accurate user location.

How to download and install Android 12 beta?

If you own a Google Pixel 3XL to Pixel 5, you can try the public beta of Android 12. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit the Android 12 beta program website and log in using the same Google account you use on your Google Pixel.

At the bottom of the page is a list of your beta-eligible devices.

Select your model and click Opt-in to sign up for the program.

On your smartphone, navigate to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update > Check for update and then let the installation start and continue.

As mentioned earlier, Google is opening up the public beta to smartphones from eleven different manufacturers. For now and to get the specific instructions for each brand’s devices, you will have to go to Google’s website by clicking here.