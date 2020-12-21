Instagram star, 24, dies in pals arms soon after anorexia fight just times following telling followers she ‘didn’t want to die’

A German Instagram influencer has died of coronary heart failure just times after sharing her anorexia struggle on the social media platform.

Josi Maria, 24, from Kiel in north Germany, lost her battle with the condition while on holiday getaway to Gran Canaria with pals.

It has been documented that she fell asleep in her friend’s arms immediately after getting to the Spanish islands and “in no way woke up”, in accordance to German information web page DE24.

Before her demise she had tragically voiced her fears about dropping her everyday living to the debilitating ailment.

On her Instagram she posted: ““I do not want to be one in 10 who die from anorexia.

Josi then went on to communicate on her struggle all over the decades with anorexia.

She said: “Anorexia is not a matter of fat, but of the head!

“That it is not generally just the will to be skinny, but that there is significantly additional to it: effectiveness, confirmation, regulate.

“And that it is an uphill fight to go versus it, to attain weight, to discover pleasure in lifetime once more.”

Soon after her untimely dying, her mother led the tributes by commenting beneath a person of Josi’s final Instagram posts.’

She wrote: “You were being an angel on earth.

“For your battle in opposition to this really serious sickness, we admired you to the final and even now had to view helplessly as you lost this combat.”

