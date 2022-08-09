Instagram Password Reset: How To Reset Instagram Password without Email or Phone Number?

Instagram recently celebrated its tenth birthday with 1.386 billion users. Because Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms, the likelihood of a cyberattack is always high. Instagram user data has allegedly been compromised in a number of cases. It is advised that one update their password at least once every six months as a result. And don’t worry if you can’t remember your password; we’ve got you covered. We’ll demonstrate how to modify or reset your Instagram password on a desktop or mobile device in this article. You can change or reset your Instagram password by following the instructions listed below.

How to Modify the Instagram Password on An Android or iPhone Device

The procedures below must be followed if you wish to change the Instagram password using the Instagram app on an iPhone or an Android device:

Log into your account after launching the Instagram app.

Tap on the three bars in the top right corner of the profile area.

Go to security by tapping on settings.

Open the login security setting and click Password.

Enter your previous password now. The next step is to enter your new password and to confirm it with the same password.

Once you click “Save,” your password will be modified.

How to Change the Password on Instagram on A Desktop

On a desktop, changing your Instagram password is really simple. Here is a detailed how-to for this:

Log into your account at Instagram.com.

In the top right corner, click on your profile photo.

Go to “Settings” and then “Password Change.”

Type in the password you are currently using.

The new password should now be written down and verified.

Once your password has been updated, select the change password option.

When Filled, Select Next to Trigger the Following Events:

1. A confirmation link will be emailed to the email address you provide once you enter it.

2. A confirmation link or code will be delivered through SMS to the phone number you supply.

3. You will have the choice of a method to obtain your confirmation code after entering your username. Depending on how you created your account, there are many methods. To receive it by phone, tap send an SMS, and to receive it via email, tap send an email.

4. You must either enter the verification code or hit the confirmation link after receiving it.

5. You can establish a new password for your account by visiting the password reset page using the confirmation link, which will then take you there.

6. After creating a new password and verifying it, click the checkmark in the top right corner.

7. When you’re finished, click the option to reset your password, and the login screen will appear.

8. You can now use the same login information to access your Instagram account.

How to Change Your Instagram Password on A Computer

The following instructions will show you how to reset your Instagram password on a desktop in the event that you have forgotten it:

Launch Instagram.com, then select the forgot password link.

Instagram will now prompt you to enter your email address, username, or phone number that was used to link your account. Enter one or both of them.

After filling out the form, click Send Login Link to receive a password reset link that starts with https://ig.me.

You will then be led to a page where you must enter your new password.

Make a new password and double-check it. Keep in mind that your new password should contain six characters.

Once finished, select the option to reset your password, and a login screen will appear.

Using the Same Login Information, You May Now Access Your Instagram Account.

You may access your Instagram account through Facebook since Instagram is a platform controlled by Facebook. You can sign into your Instagram account using your Facebook account if it is active on your device or if you know the login information for it. You only need to go to the login page, click “lost password,” and then “log in with Facebook.”

