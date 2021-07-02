Instagram is eyeing entertainment and video platform after the success stories of TikTok and YouTube

According to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app. Mosseri posted a video on his Instagram and Twitter account where he said Instagram is looking forward to leaning into entertainment and video platforms after seeing the success of TikTok and YouTube.

He elaborated on some upcoming changes and experiments that Instagram will be doing. Acceding to him, Instagram will start showing recommendations for topics they are not following and make a video more immersive by offering a full-screen experience.

Recently, there were some reports that shed light on Instagram’s experiments with algorithmic additions inside the main feed. However, the idea of basing them on selectable topics seems completely new.

Instagram offered full-screen video experiences for content posted to IGTV, Reels, and Stories but with Mosseri’s revelation it seems the company wants to “embrace video more broadly.”

In simple words, Instagram wants to get rid of its “square photo-sharing app” stereotype by introducing app-driven general entertainment with algorithms and videos. As of now, it is not known how the company is planning to finalize things but it seems to be interesting.

Mosseri’s revelation does not specify whether the company will try to come up with more new innovative feature offerings or it will just add a handful of Facebook-type tweaks. We hope to hear more from the company and from leakers in the coming days.

It seems, the pandemic has given video content a big push and all big techs are trying to capitalize on it. We have to wait and see what the company is silently cooking.