Inside Luke Combs' ''Beautiful Crazy'' Love Story With Nicole Hocking

“I won a CMA Award last night but I showed up a winner because of this amazing woman,” Luke wrote on Instagram after the show. “Thank you for believing in me, supporting me and eating cookout with me at 1:30 a.m. after the awards. I love you so much Nicole Hocking, you’re incredible inside and out.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Luke and Nicole persevered in their wedding planning even if their ceremony was going to look a little different. According to the singer, Nicole was “very heavily involved” in the Aug. 1 celebration. And if you ask Luke, the day was pretty close to perfect.

“I didn’t know I was gonna cry that much, but I did, I did,” he told Radio.com’s Katie Neal. “I was like doubled-over crying guy.”

And although nearly 70 percent of the guest list was cut because of the pandemic, Luke found the silver lining. “I think back on it now and we wouldn’t have even gotten to talk to everyone at our wedding if it wasn’t the size that it became,” he explained. “It’s about you guys… it goes by so fast… everybody says that, but it’s the truth. Just enjoy being with each other. It’s the coolest day of your life.”