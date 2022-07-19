Inside Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar’s Italian Wedding

Jay Ellis of the Mavericks is married! On July 9, Ellis and his lifelong girlfriend, Nina Senicar, married in a lovely wedding in Italy. The couple said “I do” under the Tuscan sun in a vineyard-lined villa in the small town of San Casciano, surrounded by friends and family, with their 2-year-old daughter, Nora, serving as flower girl.

Ellis sported a Bordeaux-colored suit in images provided by Vogue, while his wife looked stunning in a strapless couture gown by Dolce & Gabbana. For the wedding, which took place at twilight, guests were urged to dress in earth tones.

While the wedding was beautiful, Senior stole the show, with Ellis telling the outlet that he was “in awe” of his wife when he saw her in her gown for the first time.

“There was a time when I was standing in front of everyone, waiting for the great wrought iron gates to open and see Nina, but that moment never came. So I yelled, ‘Baby, are you coming?’ Nina didn’t respond for another beat or two, so I turned to the crowd and said, ‘I assume that’s a no, there’s a spot up here if anybody wants to get married today,’ “The Insecure star explains. ” And just as everyone was laughing, Nina yelled, ‘I’m coming, sweetie!’ Everyone laughed at us, and suddenly the gate opened, and for the first time, I saw Nina in her gown.”

Senior Was Equally Focused on Her Groom, Telling Vogue that She Didn’t See Anyone Else but Him.

“I was quite emotional and tried really hard not to cry,” adds Senior, who went down the aisle with her father to Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You.” “To be honest, I didn’t see anyone else except Jay—I was so concentrated on his gaze and being present.”

Originally scheduled for July 2020, the pair postponed their wedding two years when the pandemic struck, with the epidemic wreaking havoc in Italy in the early months of that year.

“At the time,” Ellis explains, “Italy was one of the hardest hit areas in the world, on heavy lockdown and restricted to travelers.” “Like everyone else, we had no idea how widespread it would be or how long any of it would persist, so we had to cancel everything.”

Senior has said, “As the globe slowly began to open up in 2021, we experienced a family bereavement that required us to remain away from home for around eight or nine months, forcing us to rethink our plans once more. And we finally touched down on July 9, 2022.”Despite the hurdles, they knew they had always wanted to marry in Italy and were determined to make it a reality.

“We Always Knew We Wanted to Get Married in Italy Because It Was Our First Trip Together,” Senior Adds.

And the wait was well worth it, with Ellis describing the private Italian affair as “wonderful.”

“It was incredible. After everything that everyone has been through in the last several years, it seemed odd to get over 190 people together for three days in Tuscany to honor “Ellis exudes confidence. “Seeing all of our friends from various periods of our lives smiling and laughing together, connecting, and developing their own connections was a significant part of what we wanted out of the weekend and the celebration. We wanted to make memories and moments that would last for the rest of our lives.”

The couple met in a club in Los Angeles in 2015 after a mutual acquaintance introduced them. During a trip to Bali in January 2019, Ellis proposed to the actress and model. Ten months later, in November, they had their daughter.

Related Articles: