Inside Dana White’s incredible Fight Island hotel room with food orders from ANY restaurant and ‘fat as f***’ menu

UFC president Dana White is certainly living the high life in Abu Dhabi ahead of the promotion’s third run on Fight Island.

Just like the fighters competing on the next three cards, White, who arrived in the UAE on Tuesday, is currently staying at Yas Island’s W hotel.

9

9

9

But the boss man has a room the athletes – with the exception of Conor McGregor – could only dream of staying in.

White’s room at the W is the same one he stayed in during the promotion’s last stint on Yas Island, which culminated with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 254 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

And to say the 51-year-old’s abode – which he gave fight fans a tour of on Instagram – is pimped out to the max would be nothing short of an understatement.

Last time out, the W provided White with a fully-equipped gym, a candy station and set him up with an incredible view of the Yas Marina.

9

But they’ve well and truly outdone themselves this time around.

Just one of the cool features in White’s room is a personalised iPad which been installed into one of the table consoles to allow him to order food from any restaurant in the hotel.

Just below the iPad are ‘Fit as f**k’ and ‘Fat as f**k’ menus for him to choose healthy or indulgent meals from.

A popcorn-making station, yes a popcorn-making station, is also included in the supremo’s home for the next 12 days.

9

9

9

9

Speaking of delectable delights, his room has come with a fully-edible replica of the octagon – which includes chocolate figures of himself, McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

But perhaps the most impressive part of White’s digs is the recreation of his Las Vegas ‘War Room’, where he and the UFC matchmakers finalise fights.

And to make sure he has enough energy to get through the jetlag, it’s been stocked with sweets and cereals.

Unlike most hotel rooms, White’s boudoir is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen that includes smoothie and juice makers.

9

White made sure to shoutout his hosts for kitting out his residence, saying: “The W Hotel Abu Dhabi, unbelievable.

“We’re back on Fight Island, ladies and gentlemen.”

The UFC’s third run on Fight Island will get underway on Saturday night with UFC on ABC 1, which is headlined by a featherweight showdown between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

The run will come to an end a week on Saturday when McGregor and Poirier throw down in the main event of UFC 257.