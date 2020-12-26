Inside Andy Cohen’s Complex Friendships With Former Housewives

A distinctive form of dynamic. Andy Cohen has been candid about his complex relationships with the True Housewives — specially right after they exited their respective franchise — in excess of the years.

Cohen turned the Vice President of Unique Programming at Bravo in 2004. Two several years later, he served as an govt producer for Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiered in 2006. Although Cohen’s function at the network has modified over the many years, he ongoing to produce every Housewives franchise, such as The True Housewives of New York Town, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Genuine Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Serious Housewives of Miami, The Authentic Housewives of D.C., The Real Housewives of Potomac, The True Housewives of Dallas and The Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Town. He also hosts the heated reunion specials each individual calendar year.

When RHOM and RHODC did not very last, there have been more than 100 comprehensive-time Real Housewives above the decades. In 2018, Cohen lose some light-weight on how output decides it’s time for a Housewife to wander absent from their respective city.

“It’s commonly a conversation,” the Check out What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen host explained at the Tribeca Tv Pageant in 2018. “At the conclusion of every year, we communicate to the females about what they have coming up and no matter if they want to occur back again. What they see for the long run. Then we also search at the exhibit and say, ‘How do we want to modify the show?’ I think portion of the motive the entire franchise is productive is it’s an ensemble clearly show. It’s all about what is greatest for the team. What’s ideal for the ensemble? How’s it heading to be different? Do we want to proceed this dialogue? Do we want to pivot into a new discussion?”

Whilst his relationships with the ladies are generally sophisticated, as soon as a Genuine Housewife confirms their exit, points can get even dicer for Cohen.

“I really significantly believe that in boundaries. And occasionally I hold boundaries up with individuals who have no boundaries. These are folks who invite cameras into their homes,” he instructed Paper journal of his marriage with many Housewives in 2019. “It’s a complicated romance … I’m a boss, I’m a pal … I’m an adversary, I’m a button pusher. I have turn into legitimately buddies with lots of of them. I treatment about them. So it’s nuanced. And at times it’s great and at times it is not fantastic. It’s an psychological relationship.”

Scroll by way of for updates on Cohen’s standing with some common former Housewives: