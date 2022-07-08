Actor Jean Elie has proposed to his long-term girlfriend Randall Bailey after dating the two for two years.

Jean Elie has finally discovered the love of his life! While on a romantic getaway to Mykonos, Greece, the Send Help actor got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime love, Randall Bailey.

That’s correct, of course. In June, the Insecure actor proposed to Randall Bailey, his longtime girlfriend, and their special day was made even more memorable by a spectacular display of fireworks on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The producer of A Gentleman Always recently spoke with Essence magazine about the proposal day and how difficult it was for him to find the last moment to propose to Randall at the restaurant. He also stated that he didn’t want things to be too cheesy because he didn’t like that.

On the drive to Mykonos, the Hollywood star remarked, “I was sweating bullets all day because I knew I was going to propose to her. Doing it out of the shower made me think it was cheesy, and then I thought about doing it at dinner and wondered, “Do I really want to do that?” When it was time for dinner, I was like, “I don’t want to do anything either.”

According to Jean’s statement to the media, the right moment was found when the two of them were just having a drink and enjoying themselves when suddenly fireworks began shooting off over the water.

“I said, ‘This is amazing.'” Elie recounted the special occasion. There is no other way to put it. ‘There are many things in life that I desire, but right now, all I desire is you. When will we be married?’ As soon as she said yes, she was like, ‘Oh my god, this is really happening! Yes, that’s what I said.

When and How Did Elie First Run Into Randall?

Their paths first crossed in 2015, a year in which both of them had just turned thirty. At Dockweiler Beach in Los Angeles, a bonfire brought Jean and Bailey together. According to Essence, Randall was encouraged to attend the event by her cousin.

Bailey and her cousin were chatting about her recent split at the time, and neither of them realized that Elie was strolling behind them and listening in on their conversation.

After Bailey had reminisced about the day they first met, “We go to the beach, I turn around and he walks past us,” she told him on their first date. To quote him, “That person sounds like a loser. You should get rid of him.” Then he proceeds to the same event that I was attending.”

What Are the Couple’s Hopes and Dreams for Their Nuptials?

When it comes to Jean and Randall’s wedding planning, the two of them have quite different ideas. “I’ll go to court, I don’t care,” Bailey said to the media. I’m not in the mood for all the fanfare.” On the other side, her fiance Elie has made it clear that he wants an extravagant celebration.

Congratulations go out to Jean Elie and Randall Bailey, who just announced their engagement. Love, light, and happiness are being sent to these two sweethearts. We’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest happenings in the world of entertainment.

