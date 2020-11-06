Inmate: Juelz Santana Got His ‘COOKIES TAKEN’ While In Prison!! (Pics)

Rapper Juelz Santana is being accused of getting extorted by other inmates while serving time in prison, MTO News has learned.

The man making the allegations is a New York based gang member, who claims to have inside information on how Juelz was treated by other inmates in prison. And he claims that gang members were extorting the rapper while he was behind bars.

NEW REALITY SHOW: CHEATING BLACK MEN, AND THE WOMEN WHO LOVE THEM

The poster, who goes by the name Snow Billy wrote, “YOU N*GGAS WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND WHAT THIS POSE MEAN IN THE KIDDY CAMP JAIL @thejuelzsantana WAS BEING HELD IN.”

He continued, “N*GGA DIDN’T EVEN MAKE IT TO THE PENITENTIARY, YOU BLESS @thejuelzsantana N*GGAS IN THE PEN WOULD OF TURNED YOU INTO A FULL FLEDGE GIRL 👧 NEW YORK N*GGAS😩😩😩 .”

Here are some of the comments to the post, from people who have spent time in prison: They seemed to agree:

never let nobody Son u!! That is exactly what that means! Only if u was raised in da penile, do you know that means!! Facto!!

Yea this n*gga definitely getting his cookies took

Translation: he was setting out for the homies. This is what we call friendly extortion. Juelz probably didn’t even want to take this picture but he knew he had to stay in his lane.