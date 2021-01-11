Initially Spongebob Sequence “Kamp Koral” Clip

Nickelodeon has unveiled the initially sneak peek clip from the CG animated spin-off collection “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Beneath Years”.

The debut episode “The Jellyfish Kid” follows a youthful ten-yr-aged SpongeBob as he tries to catch his very first wild jellyfish.

The series sees him and his pals spend the summertime creating underwater campfires and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest.

The 13-episode venture premieres later on this yr exclusively on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Entry)

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=48k5dvtY-iU