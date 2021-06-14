Infinite 2: What is the release date? Is a sequel planned?

Infinite was released on the Paramount+ streaming platform! Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Infinite (2021) is a science fiction film about extraordinary humans with the power of reincarnation. Divided into two warring factions, the Believers and the Nihilists, the Infinites have been fighting for thousands of years and have lived many lives. Check our recent article on Infinite ending explained.

In Infinite, Mark Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley, a diagnosed schizophrenic, plagued by visions of his previous lives and who, in one way or another, masters skills that he has no memory of having learned. When Evan meets Nora Brightman, he learns that they are both Infinites.

But Evan is targeted by the evil Bathurst, who wants to annihilate the human race to end what he believes to be the curse of reincarnation. Evan must re-entrain his body and mind to unravel a buried secret that will determine the survival of the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Infinite 2.

Infinite’s release took place on June 10, 2021, on Paramount+. Neither Paramount executives nor the directors have yet made an official statement on the matter. There will be no shortage of material if the producers decide to revisit the universe of “Infinite” for more content in the future. A new novel will be released by 2022.

In the end, it all depends on infinite’s business results. If the film is a success, it may be that a sequel to Infinite will be proposed. And if that happens in the next few months, expect infinite 2’s release date to be set for 2023.

Infinite 2: Is a sequel planned?

What Can We Expect From The Infinite Sequel?

In Infinite, Evan managed to foil Bathurst’s plan to exterminate all life on Earth. Bathurst died after being shot by the Dethroner. Evan clings to the Egg and drowns in the ocean with him. He later reincarnated in Jakarta, Indonesia, where Artisan met him and gave him one of his katanas. Nora frees Abel and all the other Infinis from the Bathurst Digital Prison by blowing her up. After she and Abel reincarnate and wake up, they meet at Angor Wat.

Given the rules established by Infinite, it would take a lot of creative chicaneries for Mark Wahlberg to reprise his lead role in Infinite 2. However, this is not totally out of the question since it is science fiction and anything is possible.

More likely, Infinite 2 could feature a new cast playing the reincarnated characters in the future, or it could be a totally different group of Infinites taking place in the same world. It is also not known at this time if Antoine Fuqua will return to make Infinite 2.