Check out THE Complete Job interview AT THE Leading OF THIS Posting

Ford replied: “I can deny that it is not going on.”

On the other hand, when the star was requested when the film was happening, he replied: “I simply cannot inform you.

“No, I never know. We’re heading to begin quickly, this summer season – this late summer season.”

With a smile, Ford additional: “It’s going to be enjoyable, I am enthusiastic. They’re fantastic pleasurable to make.”