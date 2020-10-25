Indiana defeats No. 8 Penn State 36-35 in semi

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion streak 22 moments left, and then scored on a diving 2-point transformation to offer Indiana a more season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State on Saturday — finish the Big Ten’s longest run of consecutive declines to Leading 10 teams in 42.

The winning drama went into a replay review prior to the officials declared that the first call stood.

Indiana overcome the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and also defeat a Best 10 foe for first time as a 31-10 success at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987.

Plus it required every trick in the book to have it done.

Following Indiana failed to get a first down following Sean Clifford hauled a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with two:30 abandoned, trainer Tom Allen educated his defence to allow Penn State score.

Devyn Ford obliged using a 14-yard run with 1:42 to proceed. Penix subsequently took the Hoosiers down the field, scored on a 1-yard TD streak with 22 minutes to move, additional the 2-point transformation and finally wound up after Jordan Stout’s 57-yard field goal came up short with 3 minutes left in regulation.

Penn State produced it 35-28 if Clifford hooked up using Parker Washington in overtime, however Whop Philyor captured a 9-yard TD pass to the Hoosiers and Penix won it once he pitched for the target line and the ball struck the pylon.

NO. 1 CLEMSON 47, SYRACUSE 21

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence got two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne conducted for three scores and Clemson shook off a slow performance to acquire its 27th straight Atlantic Coast Conference match and set away pesky Syracuse.

The Tigers started 6-0 to the sixth consecutive season, however, it required a late burst to have it done — like normal from Syracuse (1-5, 1-4). The Orange would be the final ACC team to overcome the Tigers (5-0 ACC) using a 27-24 success in 2017. A year after at Death Valley, Syracuse again appeared poised for the mad because it held that a 10-point lead at the fourth quarter before Clemson’s 27-23 retreat to continue to keep its national championship year undamaged.

Syracuse kept the Tigers from synch a lot of the match and was down only 27-21 late in the third quarter. ) However, Andrew Booth Jr.’s fumble recovery and touchdown run following Rex Culpepper was late in the third quarter turned the game Clemson’s favour permanently.

Etienne additional rushing TDs of both 9 and one yard. Lawrence threw for 289 yards with scoring passes of 25 metres to Cornell Powell and 18 metres to Davis Allen.

The Tigers broke quickly to get a 17-0 contribute less than 11 minutes to the match. That is when matters got away in your five-time defending ACC champion. Syracuse freshman Drew Tuazama blocked a four and five plays after Sean Tucker played on a 7-yard run. After halfan Orange cornerback Garrett Williams grabbed off a pass Amari Rodgers’ palms and required it 39 yards to get a select six.

Syracuse created it a one-score match when Nykeim Johnson captured an 83-yard TD pass from Culpepper to draw 27-21 — and also stun the audience of approximately 19,000 earlier Booth’s defensive rating obtained the Tigers rolling into success.

NO. two ALABAMA 48, TENNESSEE 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and rushed for a touchdown, along with Najee Harris conducted for three additional scortes to assist Alabama rout Tennessee because of the 14th straight win in the competition.

The Red Tide (5-0) outgained Tennessee 587-302. But enjoying the Vols proved expensive for Alabama a 2nd consecutive season. One year ago, Tua Tagovailoa hurt a foot in the second quarter and missed another game against Arkansas.

On Saturday, Waddle gathered his right ankle because he was treated to the opening kickoff and has been taken by cart into the locker area. Alabama coach Nick Saban said Waddle needed a high ankle sprain using a fracture which likely will require surgery.

Tennessee (2-3) compelled Alabama to punt on its opening drive. This was as near as the Vols would put in shedding their seventh straight into this show at Neyland Stadium.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 45, PITTSBURGH 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Book handed 312 yards and 3 touchdowns — two of those long catch-and-runs to grad move Ben Skowronek — along with Notre Dame overwhelmed reeling Pittsburgh.

per week later scuffling its way beyond Louisville, Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had no issues while managing the Panthers (3-4, 2-4) their fourth successive loss.

Novel hit Skowronek to get a 34-yard score on Fighting Irish’s first ownership and Pitt — playing hurt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett for a 2nd consecutive week — just couldn’t maintain.

Notre Dame’s huge offensive lineup held its own against one of the country’s greatest pass-rushing teams and if Book had moment, he had no difficulty locating teammates available downfield. Book averaged 19.5 yards per completion and frequently needed to do more than reverse up the ball and allow his playmakers perform the remainder of the He joined with Skowronek to get a 73-yard score in the next quarter, together with all the 6-foot-3 Skowronek doing the majority of the job because he out-jumped 5-9 Pitt defensive rear Marquis Williams to your ball then sprinted into the end zone to create it 14-3.

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 51, NEBRASKA 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Fields finished 20 of 21 moves for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Master Teague III rushed for a set of scores and also Ohio State gathered over Nebraska in the Big Ten teams’ pandemic-delayed opener.

Fields finished his initial 12 passes and threw for 276 yards) He raced for a second 52 metres — including a gorgeous 17-lawn third-quarter touchdown scramble across the left side which saw him twist past a defender into the end zone.

The Ohio State defence took the majority of the initial half to come up with a means to contain quarterback Adrian Martinez, who flew the Huskers down to get a touchdown in the opening two minutes of this match.

Nebraska tied it in 14 from the next quarter, however, Ohio State needed a field goal, also a defensive stop and Teague’s second TD run to direct 24-14 in the half. Afterward came Fields’ nifty touchdown run and a 55-lawn scoop and rating with Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks, and Ohio State had it under control.

NO. 6 ) OKLAHOMA STATE 24, NO. 17 IOWA STATE 21

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders handed 235 yards and ran 71 along with a touchdown in his return from injury and Oklahoma State beat Iowa State.

Sanders was out since injuring his ankle at the season-opener from Tulsa.

Chuba Hubbard conducted for 139 yards and a touchdown to help Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Large 12) combine Kansas State because the sole remaining undefeated teams in conference play.

The Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) shining on the national radar by beating Oklahoma in the month and have been looking for their first 4-0 start in league playwith. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, that had been second nationally in yards rushing a game, conducted to get a career-high 185 yards)

NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 48, NO. 23 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 21

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Javonte Williams conducted for 160 yards and three touchdowns along with North Carolina conquer North Carolina State at the renewal of this longtime state competition.

Michael Carter conducted for 106 yards and a score of his own to get the Tar Heels (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who employed a run-through-and-over-tacklers floor game which helped them take charge over the next quarter. UNC conducted for 326 yards and ended 578 entire, bouncing back from an upset loss at Florida State to overcome the Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2).

Sam Howell threw for 252 yards and a TD for the Tar Heels, although Dyami Brown’d 105 metres onto a career-best seven grabs.

WAKE FOREST 23, NO. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 16

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Walk-on trainee security Nick Andersen had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith conducted for 129 yards along with Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to assist Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech.

Andersen ceased two profound Hokies pushes and the third finished their final ownership.

Beal-Smith put the tone for the Demon Deacons (3-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with a 58-yard run on the game’s original show. He afterwards added conducts of 26 and 19 yards)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman drove just 17 occasions, finishing 12 to get 110 yards) However he chased 9 yards to the game’s first score. Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and rushed for a second 98 for the Hokies (3-2, 3-2). They had won half of their past seven games between the universities.

NO. 20 KANSAS STATE 55, KANSAS 14

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Phillip Brooks introduced a pair of punts for touchdowns, Kansas State Use the embarrassing day of particular teams from its main rival, along with the Wildcats rolled beyond Kansas, respectively

May Howard hauled for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns while Justin Gardner introduced an interception 25 yards for another score, helping the Wildcats (4-1) increase to 4-0 in the Large 12 for first time because 2014.

Deuce Vaughn additional 71 yards rushing and another touchdown since Kansas State defeat the Jayhawks (0-5, 0-4) to get a series-record 12th right time. Kansas hasn’t conquered its Interstate 70 competition since Nov. 1, 2008, at Lawrence.

The Jayhawks were enjoying their first match since coach Les Miles returned by a favorable COVID-19 evaluation.

NO. 22 MARSHALL 20, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brenden Knox hurried for 101 yards and caught among redshirt freshman Grant Wells’ two touchdown passes to lead Marshall over pandemic-depleted Florida Atlantic.

Marshall (5-0, 3-0 Conference USA) managed sufficient offence to eliminate the pesky Owls (1-1, 1-1).

FAU attracted 57 players on its first trip of this season, only over the mandated minimum of 53 accessible scholarship players throughout the pandemic. The Owls held that a third-quarter guide before Marshall scored the closing 13 points. Together with FAU lost both of its launch offensive tackles on account of this virus, that the Owls have been confined to 234 metres of offence.

NO. 25 COASTAL CAR0LINA 28, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 14

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback Fred Payton three three touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina won its first game as a ranked team with a victory over Georgia Southern.

The Chanticleers (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) performed without opening passer Grayson McCall, with an abysmal accident. Payton drove a 24-yard TD pass to running C.J. Marable with 8:53 staying to break tie.

Georgia Southern fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 from the Sun Belt.

