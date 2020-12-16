India gets bids to acquire point out-owned Air India airline

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s federal government says it has been given “multiple expressions of interest” in shopping for its 100% stake in credit card debt-laden nationwide provider Air India to shore up slipping authorities revenues after an first endeavor in 2018 failed to bring in any bidders.

The deadline for submission of official bids was Monday and the federal government is anticipated to announce qualified bidders on Jan. 5. It did not expose the id of the bidders or the variety of bids obtained.

“Multiple expressions of curiosity have been gained for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The transaction will now go to the second stage,” Office of Expenditure and Public Asset Administration Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Indian media studies claimed Indian conglomerate Tata Group and a group of 219 Air India employees together with Interups Inc., a U.S.-based fund, filed expressions of desire.

In January, the federal government invited original expressions of interest in the airline, which operates both of those domestic and intercontinental routes and has amassed large losses in the earlier ten years.

It said the bidders would have to take in 232 billion rupees ($3.26 billion) of the airline’s 580 billion rupee ($8 billion) personal debt burden.

Air India carried 18.36 million domestic passengers in 2019 and has suffered from overly bureaucratic management and political interference as privately owned reduced-cost carriers have acquired sector share. It began as a mail provider in 1932 before gaining commercial level of popularity and has been incurring losses considering that its 2007 merger with a state-owned domestic provider, Indian Airlines.

The new owner will be getting on a fleet of 121 Air India aircraft and 25 planes from its subsidiary Air India Categorical, which operates very low-price flights to more than 30 destinations in India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.