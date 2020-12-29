India finds 6 conditions of new coronavirus variant in United kingdom arrivals

India has uncovered six men and women who returned from Britain in the latest weeks infected with a more infectious strain of the coronavirus that has prompted a wave of worry and border closures all around the globe.

All six sufferers have been retained in isolation, the health and fitness ministry said in a assertion on Tuesday, introducing that their fellow travellers were being remaining tracked down.

“Their close contacts have also been set underneath quarantine,” the ministry reported.

India has suspended all flights from Britain right until the finish of the month but about 33,000 travellers experienced flown in from late November, in advance of the ban came into place, the ministry mentioned.

Of all those arrivals, 114 persons had been discovered constructive for the coronavirus and their samples were being becoming checked for the new variant, which has been detected across parts of Europe and Asia, the ministry reported.

India on Tuesday described 16,432 new cases of the virus, getting its overall up to 10.22 million confirmed infections and 148,153 fatalities.

The state has the second-highest situation load in the world, driving only the United States. Wellness authorities hope to commence a vaccination drive for some 300 million people today early next thirty day period.