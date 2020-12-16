India arrests dozens above connect with centre ‘drug cartel’ rip-off – BBC News

Publishedduration1 hour agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightDelhi Police Cyber-Criminal offense Unitimage captionDelhi Law enforcement released photographs exhibiting the suspects just after their arrest

Indian police have arrested additional than 50 people today in Delhi on suspicion of getting involved in an worldwide simply call centre rip-off.

The team is accused of defrauding more than 4,500 men and women in the United States and other nations.

The suspects allegedly took far more than $14 million (£10 million) in complete.

They allegedly informed their victims that they confronted authorized motion due to the fact their facts had been remaining made use of to shell out intercontinental drug cartels.

Victims paid out up to steer clear of legal action as the staff claimed to be regulation enforcement officers.

“They would tell the qualified folks that their financial institution accounts and other property are getting frozen as their particulars have been discovered at a crime scene,” Anyesh Roy, Delhi’s deputy commissioner of law enforcement, told the Hindustan Instances.

“Some of the targets ended up also informed that there ended up financial institution accounts currently being employed in their names as a result of which unlawful transactions have been built to drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia.”

