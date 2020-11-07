Inauguration Day Construction Underway in Front of U.S. Capitol

Whether Joe Biden is finally announced to be the winner of this 2020 presidential elections is immaterial… into the building employees setting up to the inauguration anyhow.

The election procedure was a stressful period complex even further by the allegations of cheating created by President Trump… however the Inauguration Day series will proceed January 20, 2021 regardlessof

Function on the website of the swearing from another president really started in mid-October, however, according to these brand new photographs acquired by TMZ… it is actually beginning to ramp upward.

It appears like it is gearing up to become as big of an event as ever about the West Front of the Capitol, however, with continuing COVID-19 worries… it is difficult to tell exactly what it’ll seem like just yet.

According to a spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies… the mindset is to put up it just like regular, and scale later if coronavirus makes this necessary.

In case Biden will triumph, dependent on the way he coordinated COVID-safe campaign occasions… he would be more understanding and combined together with the possibility of scaled-down Inauguration.