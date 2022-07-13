In response to Selena Gomez’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin Emmy Reject: “We’re Disappointed”

Selena Gomez’s absence from the Emmy nominations has received only Steve Martin’s reaction from the cast of Murders in the Building. This year’s awards will be presented in September.

On July 12, the 2022 Emmy nominees were made public (IST). Succession, the popular Korean television program Squid Game, and Euphoria all received numerous nominations in prestigious categories. Stars of Only Murders In The Building Martin Short and Steve Martin were nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Selena Gomez didn’t get any nominations, though.

ABOUT THE 2022 EMMY NOMINATIONS

Squid Game, meanwhile, made history by being the first non-English language program to receive 14 Emmy nominations. With this success, the Netflix series made history. In 2022, Succession received 14 acting nominations. By being the youngest producer for Euphoria to receive an Emmy nomination, Zendaya made history as well. She is also the youngest actress to ever be nominated twice for lead roles.

The Emmys are expected to be presented on September 12 of this year. Hulu is presently streaming Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building. The three characters become suspects after a murder occurs in the building, which is the main plot point of the episode. The comedy drama has received a lot of excellent feedback.

Selena plays a significant role in Only Murders In The Building.

Selena has a significant role in Only Murders In The Building, as is widely known. She appears on the show with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Ironically, Gomez was overlooked for the Best Actress nomination despite the fact that both performers were nominated in the comedy series category for Best Actor.

Steve Martin talked about it with Variety and lamented Emmy’s omission. He responded, “Yeah, we’re thrilled to have received so many nominations. Selena Gomez is so essential to the group and the program that we are a little disappointed that she wasn’t nominated. She sort of keeps us in check. In fact, you could argue that her role in the show’s balance helped us win.

