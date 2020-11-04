In Polling Place, 2 Black Girls Say Voting Experience Much Greater Than Expected

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. — 2 Black girls voting for the very first time inside their suburban Detroit district state that they were worried about voting at an overwhelmingly white region, however the encounter went unbelievably well.

Mother and Mother Chay and Theresa Pettaway, entire live in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., state voting on Tuesday (Nov. 3) went easily for them in the suburb’s Lavins Activity Center.

“This adventure was really really good in contrast to when I first registered to vote,” Chay Pettaway said. Her very first voting experience happened in Saginaw, a nearby city about one hour and a half north of Detroit. “The people was smaller there for minorities and it wasn’t pleasant. I had been known as the N-word, I had been pushed so that I was a bit leary [about today] to be fair.”

RELATED: The VoteYour Story: Black Voters Share Their Stories Of Casting Their Ballots

Chay stated that she had a problem with an absentee ballot being delivered to her home without her understanding however election employees were quite meticulous about having the ballot chucked out along with helping her with projecting a legitimate ballot.

she said that her mom has a preexisting heart disease, but researchers accommodated them offered seats for her since she has trouble walking much. . However, Theresa Pettaway, 54, has been decided to throw her ballot since she doesn’t see a long time with the present president.

“I am not a political man but I do not believe I could live with a different Donald Trump,” she explained, noting that it had been the next time she’d cast a ballot at 30 years. “I needed to place my own issues apart off the potency of [that].”

She didn’t go into detail about her heart disease but they stated they were worried about on site voting in a pandemic which places individuals with preexisting terms at a greater risk.

“I do not think we could endure another four decades of the” Theresa said. “But I will risk my life to repair it.”