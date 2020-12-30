In Pics: Royals in 2020 – facial area masks, video clip calls and Sussexes move down

The royal relatives has experienced a active calendar of engagements this 12 months, inspite of the pandemic disrupting quite a few of their formal obligations.

or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex it was the year they stepped absent from royal existence, whilst the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge both equally recovered from Covid-19.

Royal obligations took on a new tone immediately after lockdown in March, with even the Queen donning a facemask for a visit to Westminster Abbey in November.

And the common large family gathering in Norfolk for Christmas was cancelled, with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh making the most of the festive interval “quietly” at Windsor Castle.

PA