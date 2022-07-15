In Her Book “the World Is Yours” Bindi Irwin Urges Girls to Remember that “Rebel Girls”

The newest edition of “Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls” has 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers, and Bindi Irwin is one of the role models who lend their voices to the book. POPSUGAR has an exclusive preview of the preface written by the wildlife activist.

On September 27, “100 Inspiring Young Changemakers” the fifth installment of Rebel Girls’ “Good Night Stories” series, which is “dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls” will be made available. Zendaya, Greta Thunberg, Taylor Swift, and Emma Raducanu are just a few of the celebrities, activists, and businesspeople profiled in the book. The personal histories of each girl and woman profiled are presented to young readers as bedtime tales.

Numerous famous people have already expressed interest in the project, including Kristen Bell, who says, “My girls should always be encouraged to think creatively. They have learned how to accomplish that by reading the books of the Rebel Girls. Girls and women are given conduct to aspire to and ideas for their own future by watching examples of people who stand up for what they believe in.” Sky Brown, an Olympian, concurs: “I felt inspired after reading these stories about boundary-pushing heroes who showcase how young girls are changing the world!”

In order to include the experiences of four Girls’ Education Program participants from nations such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, and Vietnam in the new book, Rebel Girls collaborated with Room to Read, a global nonprofit organization whose mission is to combat illiteracy and gender injustice.

RELATED POST: A Six-Part Documentary Directed by Ethan Hawke Features George Clooney Portraying Paul Newman.

As a Wildlife Warrior, it is my duty to take the initiative and speak up for those who are unable to do so. Life has always been “wild.” for me. My life is centered around conservation, and I am lucky enough to reside in the middle of Australia Zoo, a vast refuge. It is who I am, not just what I do.

My parents shot countless episodes of “The Crocodile Hunter.” a documentary series, while I was a child. They set out to inform and encourage people around the world to value and respect all living things. They included me in their conservation efforts and taught me the golden rule: treat everyone as I would like to be treated. It’s important to keep in mind that a spider and an elephant are deserving of equal respect.

By filming numerous television programs and motion pictures, publishing books, delivering presentations, collaborating with journalists, and using social media, I continued my family’s legacy of leveraging our platform to promote conservation. The compassion for all creatures that my parents instilled in me today permeates everything I do. Being a part of a global effort to safeguard Mother Earth makes me proud.

RELATED POST: A Six-Part Documentary Directed by Ethan Hawke Features George Clooney Portraying Paul Newman.

Humans, animals, and wild areas are all interconnected. When people hear the phrase conservation, they frequently only consider forest animals. But ultimately, conservation is a human issue. The effects we have on the world will be felt for a very long time. It is crucial that we treat the natural world with care for this reason. Simple actions like planting a tree or turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth can have a significant impact.

In addition to protecting approximately 500,000 acres of conservation land across Australia, my family and I have established endangered species breeding programs here at Australia Zoo. Animal crises and human-animal conflicts are addressed by our nonprofit, Wildlife Warriors. In order to give more than 100,000 animals a second shot at life in the wild, we constructed one of the busiest wildlife clinics in the world. I’ve been involved in more animal rescues than I can count, and every day I feel compelled to do everything I can to protect the environment. I believe it’s necessary to both conserve individual creatures and work to improve our natural ecosystem as a whole.

For Any Updates Keep Visiting Our Website newspocket.com