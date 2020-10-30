In: First images of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu after tying the knot

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot that this evening at the existence of their close family and friends at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel. The couple was in the news since rumours of those being participated began doing the rounds before this season. Since a day or two, the duo was occupied with the pre-wedding purposes and pictures of these out of their marriage have come into the forefront.

Kajal is viewed appearing phenomenal at a reddish decorated lehenga while Gautam chosen to get an off-white sherwani. The couple’s varmala was made from white roses and they seemed dreamy as they posed for pictures together. We all know the couple in their union.