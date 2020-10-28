In Case 2020 Have Been a Tune,'[dear universe]’ Could Be It! View the New Music Video

It has been a rough season, and The Raddical is shooting on 2020 using a brand new song and music video referred to as”[dear universe]”! )

The tune covers current events with lyrics such as”dear universe/i’m only thinking that something has gotgive/kids pulling strikes, along with Trump’s captured his twitter to the information ”

Seeing the movie — stuffed with information footage seeing COVID-19, Black Lives Issue, homelessness, and much more — sets it all into a crude light.

“[dear universe]” also integrates the famous speech in the 1940 movie”The Great Dictator” as Charlie Chaplin’s personality that the barber impersonates a dictator (played by Chaplin) and admits he has had a change of heart. He informs people,”You the people have the ability to create machines, the ability to make happiness. You the people have the ability to create this life free and beautiful, to make this life an excellent experience”

Dann Saxton, celebrity and mastermind behind The Raddical, states,”I think people are smarter than boundaries or problems made by cash. It is complex, but I think one day once we colonize another world perhaps, we’ll understand.”