In: Akshay Kumar declares his next job name Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar is now loaded with endeavors. The celebrity has more than just a couple of movies he is part of and around Diwali now, he declared yet another job which he is going to do. Akshay is among the greatest stars of Bollywood and what related to him becomes information in a jiffy and as soon as it is about his forthcoming job, the information certainly breaks the net very quickly. These days, the actor chose Twitter to discuss he is going to do a movie known as Ram Setu.

He shared the very first official poster of this movie and captioned the article stating,”This Deepawali,let’s attempt to maintain living the intricacies of Ram from the understanding of Bharatiyas by constructing a bridge(setu) which can connect generations ahead. Taking this colossal task ahead,this really is our humble effort – #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very content Deepawali!” Well, it is definitely a happy Diwali for all fans of Khiladi Kumar.