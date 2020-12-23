Impossible’ Crew ‘on Eggshells’ Soon after Rant

Tom Cruise had great intentions when he went ballistic about COVID-19 safety pointers being broken on the established of Mission: Impossible 7, but his expletive-crammed rant left crew associates reeling.

“They think it experienced a ton to do with his ego. Fantastic intentions aside, he didn’t have to have to rant and rave the way he did,” a resource says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the crew has been “walking on eggshells” ever considering that the actor exploded on them.

The 58-calendar year-previous, who reportedly put in $665,000 of his personal cash on cruise ships to home crew customers all through the shoot, was “actually appalled anybody would jeopardize filming with an act of this kind of sheer stupidity,” the source provides. “According to him, there’s no margin for mistake, primarily when so numerous other productions have been shut down.”

Cruise designed headlines on December 15 just after the audio of his rant surfaced online. In it, he threatened to hearth crew customers who did not abide by protocol amid the pandemic, yelling, “We are not shutting this f–king movie down. Is it comprehended? If I see it yet again, you’re f–king gone.”

The Oscar nominee’s outburst gained blended reactions on social media and from fellow celebrities. George Clooney defended Cruise’s intentions, pointing out that people “have to be responsible” as the lethal virus carries on to distribute. In the meantime, Leah Remini, who has criticized the Major Gun star for practising Scientology as a previous church member herself, asserted that the rant was “a publicity stunt.”

