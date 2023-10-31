Imogen Anthony Pregnant: Welcoming a Little One?

Imogen Anthony is an Australian model, media personality, and socialite known for her bold and unique style, as well as her outspoken personality. Born on July 23, 1990, in New Zealand and raised in Australia, she quickly made a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment world. Imogen Anthony is celebrated for her distinctive fashion sense and vibrant presence, often seen pushing the boundaries of style and self-expression.

Beyond her modeling career, she has also ventured into media and television, appearing in various reality shows and talk programs, where her candid and outspoken nature has garnered attention.

Imogen Anthony’s unconventional approach to fashion and her strong online presence have made her a notable figure in Australian pop culture. Her journey continues to be one of self-expression, creativity, and breaking the norms of traditional beauty and style.

Does Imogen Anthony is pregnant with her first child?

No, Imogen Anthony is not pregnant as of now.

Imogen Anthony put an end to rumors that she was pregnant by declaring that the baby bump she was displaying was an illusion.

The 32-year-old model uploaded a photo on her social media accounts that showed what appeared to be her pregnant tummy, which threw her admirers into a frenzy.

Imogen has recently explained that the baby bump in the photo was a costume accessory and that she was not actually pregnant.

She shared the news with her fans on Saturday, saying, “I’m sorry, but I’m not really pregnant.”

she once stated: “Kids were something I was nowhere near ready for, still not, and like stated, for me to have done that would have needed to be first priority, and work will always be number one to K,” she wrote, referring to Kyle as K“

Imogen Anthony expresses her clear stance on the topic of having children. She underscores that at the time of the statement and even presently, she does not feel ready for parenthood. Imogen emphasizes that having children would require making them the top priority in her life, something she has not been willing to do.

Furthermore, she states that her primary commitment is to her work, which she holds in high regard. Imogen’s dedication to her career is evident in her statement as she asserts that work will always be her number one priority

Kyle Sandilands and Imogen are not in any sort of relationship right now. But definitely, with the help of the given statement, it can be assumed that Imogen prioritizes her work over motherhood or family planning. Fans are advised to wait for any confirmation from her.

Who Imogen has been married to?

Imogen Anthony has tied the knot with her partner Harley Jones in a risqué ceremony in Las Vegas.

After months of keeping his identity a secret, the reality star and ex-long-term girlfriend of Kyle Sandilands sealed the knot with her mystery guy. Kyle Sandilands was a significant other in her past.

Anthony, who is now 32 years old, broke the news on Instagram by posting a series of images from her walk down the aisle at the Little Chapel of Hearts. In the photos, she can be seen wearing white underwear and a sheer robe while beaming widely.

In keeping with his usual practice, Anthony’s partner’s face is obscured in most of the images. However, he can be seen wearing a sleeveless denim shirt and pants, and his extensively tattooed chest is on full display.

After that, there is no further announcement made by them about pregnancy.

Conclusion

To conclude it can be stated that Imogen Anthony is not pregnant right now. There are just rumors all around about Imogen being pregnant.