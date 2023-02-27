How to Upload Pictures to Imgur on a Computer and a Phone

1. Go to Imgur.com and sign in if you want to. As was said, you can upload to Imgur even if you don’t have an account, but there are a few problems. You can sign in faster by using Google, Apple, Twitter, Facebook, or even Yahoo.

2. When you’re done, click the “New post” button to the left of the Imgur logo in the top left corner.

3. Now, you can either upload the image or copy and paste the link from the web to upload it and see it on Imgur.

4. Once your post is up, give it a title and a description. You can also choose more photos at once and upload them all at once.

5. Click the “Grab Link” button to copy the link to the image, or use the “Embed post” option to add the image to a site like a blog.

6. If you want to share the post with the Imgur community, add tags that will help promote the image and click the To Community option. The community feature is only for members, so you’ll need to sign in before you can use it.

7. Once you’re done, other members can vote for your image and leave comments on it.

How to Upload Images to Imgur on Android and iOS

1. Get the Imgur app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and sign in if you want.

2. Click the “+” sign in the bottom bar. After giving storage permission, you can choose an image from your phone’s gallery or take a picture or video to upload.

3. Give your post a title and a short description. On the mobile app, you can also use the bulk upload feature.

4. If you just want to grab a link, tap the Upload button at the top of the page. This will post the picture and give you a link to share.

5. If you want to share the image with the rest of the Imgur community, tap the Hidden button below the title and then choose the Public option.

6. Now, add tags and click the Post button to share the image with the Imgur community.

How to Edit or Delete Images From Imgur

If you uploaded photos before logging in, you can only delete the post when you try to upload them again. On the page where you upload the photo, click the “Delete post” button to get rid of it. If you close the tab after uploading, you can’t delete anything. That picture will always be on Imgur’s servers.

1. To change or remove an image, click on your profile picture in the upper right corner and then choose the Posts option.

2. In the Public and hidden tabs, you’ll find all of your images. The images you have shared with the rest of the Imgur community are in the “public” category. There are pictures that you haven’t posted yet in the hidden category. If you click on the image, it will open.

3. On the page with the posts, click the three-dot menu and choose “Edit Post.” You can make a post private or public, change the title, change the description, and so on.

4. Click the “Delete post” button in the editing menu to get rid of it.

On Smartphone:

1. Open the app, tap the profile icon in the lower right corner, and choose the post.

2. Click the menu with three dots at the top. Here are the options to edit and delete.