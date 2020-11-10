Imani Motion Pictures’TRUE TO THE GAME two,’ Opens Along With The Number 1 Highest Grossing New Independent Film Release That Weekend

Imani Motion Pictures’TRUE TO THE GAME two,’ Opens As the Number 1 Highest Grossing New Independent Film Release This Weekend

Imani Motion Pictures’ urban action movie TRUE TO THE GAME two , depending on the first New York Times bestseller from Teri Woods open powerful in 247 theatres nationwide on Friday, November 6th making a week-long weekend box office at 290,000 using a Per Screen Average of $1, respectively 174.The movie earned the subsequent accolades:

#1 highest-grossing fresh independent movie discharge Number 1 maximum grossing movie opening in under 1000 places #2 maximum grossing Per Screen Average

TRUE TO THE GAME two stars Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”), Andra Fuller (“The Haves and the Have Nots”), Erica Peeples (“Fall Women”), Niatia”Lil Mama” Kirkland (“When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story”), Iyana Halley (HBO’s”Sharp Objects”) and Jeremy Meeks.

Directed by Jamal Hill (“Brotherly Love,””Deuces”), TRUE TO THE GAME two picks a year following the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose departure carries consequences for those who knew him especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself out of Philly’s treacherous spectacle, Gena has reinvented himself as a journalist, working and living in nyc. Forced to take some time from work, Gena is sent on mission to Los Angeles to get a career-changing narrative.

Although Gena is far from home, her entire life at Philly appears to always take a look. An individual from Quadir’s team has avenged his passing with a bang Jerrell’s team members, reigniting a different war between the two teams. Jerell (Fuller) is determined to have compensated with no means necessary– and he will begin with Gena.

Supporting cast contain Rotimi (“Electricity”), Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”), Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z (“All American”), Bernice Burgos, Juliet”Juju” Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido (“Friday Night Lights”).

“We’re pleased with the powerful support for our movie this weekend,” states Manny Halley, TTTG2 manufacturer and creator of Imani Motion Pictures. “As a manufacturer and supplier, the maximum honor one can do is when audiences come back to watch that our movies and so are amenable to what they watched. Having said that, we’d sold out showings throughout the nation and the total buzz was fantastic. We anticipate expanding the movie to further theaters nationwide this coming Friday.” TRUE TO THE GAME two is composed by Preston Whitmore and created by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II along with Yolanda Halley. David Wolfgang (“Bloomers”) functions as director of photography.

