Iman suggests her late spouse David Bowie “is in our hearts and minds on a each day foundation”

Iman has paid out contemporary tribute to her late husband David Bowie in a new interview, declaring that the musician “is in our hearts and minds on a everyday basis”.

The supermodel, who was married to Bowie from 1992 right up until his demise in 2016, was speaking in advance of Sunday’s five-year anniversary of Bowie’s death (January 10).

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar British isles (on newsstands tomorrow, January 6), Iman spoke about her “true love” Bowie.

“David is in our hearts and minds on a everyday foundation, for all of us,” she explained. “You know, this was my correct appreciate. My daughter when questioned me if I would ever marry yet again and I stated, ‘never’.”

Iman continued by stating that Bowie is “hiding in basic sight. His admirers are still all around, his audio is nonetheless pertinent.

“And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all factors!”

Recalling the dynamic of their relationship, Iman stated that it “could not have been more regular”.

“It was a seriously daily marriage,” she explained. “He was a incredibly humorous, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him currently being futuristic, but no, he was not, he preferred more than just about anything to put on a three-piece accommodate.

“It was a beautiful, everyday life and that was what was great about it. We could reside in New York, select up our daughter from school, wander everywhere… You know, I wish we had experienced extra decades.”

BBC Radio will rejoice the life and work of David Bowie this weekend with a collection of programmes titled Bowie 5 Yrs On.