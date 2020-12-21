I’m A Celebrity’s Kiosk Kev sales opportunities tributes as beloved digicam operator dies

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of In this article!’s Kiosk Kev has led the tributes to digital camera operator Troy Gordon following information of his dying.

Troy has been a lighting and digital camera operator in Australia because 1985, functioning under his very own business TRG Vision.

He joined the group of I’m A Superstar in 2017, and remained with the exhibit for a few collection.

Regretably, he was not able to perform on the most current sequence as the British isles crew relocated to Wales thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In pics shared by Mark Herlaar, who performs the grumpy Outback Shack runner Kiosk Kev, Troy can be witnessed grinning with his thumbs up and posing for pictures with his co-worker and mate.

Mark wrote along with the pic: ‘Tribute to a fantastic male TROY.

‘R.I.P brother liked your corporation and friendship was excellent knowing you and functioning with you.

‘I’ll however be seeking for your delighted smile and great sense of humor.

‘Take your rest brother . And know you are really missed .. considerably really like from Tarzan.’

As perfectly as UK’s I’m A Celebrity, Troy grew to become a regular face powering-the-cameras of some of Australia’s most beloved reality displays.

This includes Australian Survivor in 2016 and 2017, the Queensland collection of Married at First Sight, and the German variation of I’m A Movie star.

He also included substantial news stories such as the Gulf War, the Thailand tsunami, and the Oscars.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for even more remark.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! is obtainable on ITV Player.

