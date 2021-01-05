IKEA reveals ingenious PS5 and Xbox Sequence X storage resolution | Gaming | Entertainment

PS5 and Xbox Series X homeowners may possibly have been surprised by the sizing and pounds of the new consoles.

The PlayStation 5, in particular, is a hulking piece of package that towers more than the fridge-like Xbox Sequence X.

Chances are if you managed to get keep of a PS5 or Xbox Series X at launch, you’re in all probability having difficulties to neatly hide either console away under your Television set.

The good news is, flat-packed home furniture expert IKEA has come up with an ingenious new alternative for prospects procuring for console storage.

As you can see from the Twitter image down below (via VG247), some IKEA outlets are applying reproduction PS5 and Xbox Sequence X consoles to support customers decide on out suitable Television set cabinets.

Prospects can use the cardboard cutouts to check whether or not the PS5 and/or Xbox Sequence X healthy into a storage device ahead of generating a invest in.

It’s surely better than shopping for and making a new cupboard, only to obtain out that the awkwardly shaped PS5 isn’t going to very match.

We are just happy the latest Microsoft and Sony consoles are backwards suitable, since we’re not positive nearly anything is significant enough to dwelling present and past-gen consoles.