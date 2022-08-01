Ikea Hacks: Updates to Furniture that Will Help You Modernise Your Interior

The finest IKEA hacks are an economical and easy method to give a room fresh appeal without breaking the bank, whether you want to be more environmentally friendly or you have a renovation budget you need to stay within.

These simple DIY projects not only are easy on your wallet but also guarantee that your home will have a stylish look with a cool, personalised touch. Nobody wants to have furniture that matches exactly what their neighbours have, after all.

According to our editor Pip Rich, “IKEA hacks are routine procedure here at Livingetc.” We adore how much personality and flair can be given to IKEA’s pre-made products by layering creativity on top of them. The only restriction seems to be how much time and imagination you have, based on what we are sharing here.

1. Entryway Structure

Get an Ikea Kallax shelf unit and use it to organise your doorway. All of us have a lot of items that must be moved.

You won’t have to worry about the clutter with this management system. You may now have a gorgeous entrance to the house and store them all in one location.

Slide hand-woven baskets like these into the lower shelves and insert IKEA drawers. To stay organised, put various kinds of goods in each drawer.

You may now find a spot for all of your necessities, including scarves and sunglasses.

2. Bedside Table with Marble Top

Purchase a standard IKEA bedside table and modify it to fit the mood of your bedroom. Obtain some paint first, ideally grey.

Then, get a sticky-back plastic sheet with a marble effect like this one and adhere it to the top of the table. And now you have a bedside table that is much more intriguing and beautiful!

3. Commercial Shelf

To make it look industrial, you don’t need to purchase industrial shelves! Get this Hyllis shelf unit for dirt cheap, paint it black, and then add wood planks to the shelves.

If you slightly loosen the shelves before tightening the screws, the wood planks will remain undamaged. You’ll need to drill a few holes in the top wood plank to fasten it.

The outcome is your very own industrial shelf for a very low cost!

4. Extended Storage Unit

Convert a long bookshelf and an IKEA Expedit into a fantastic long storage cabinet. Additionally, it looks simply stunning.

The shellac-based primer and oak stain are necessary to accomplish this. Additionally, pick colours that will work in your area. If your home lacks lighter spaces, choose colours that are brighter.

5. Storage Bench For The Hallway

Ikea Kallax may be transformed into a lovely storage solution that the whole family will adore. It is ideal for a corridor because it can also be used as a bench.

Sit on it while waiting for the family to get ready or while putting your shoes on. You’ll need a long wooden plank for it or several big wooden boards for a more rustic appearance (like these ones here).

To attach them to the top of the Ikea Kallax, you may simply glue them together or fasten them. Of course, you’ll also require a couple of storage baskets.

You can choose between these lovely vintage wire baskets or these grey fabric-covered foldable storage cubes. Choosing the ideal storage basket is not difficult; there are many types available.

6. Framed Minerals and Rocks

A great fan of crystals and rocks of all kinds? It can be a good idea to display them if you collect them.

Purchase a basic black frame from IKEA, add some cards, and secure the jewels with glue. It has aesthetic value for the home and also has spiritual significance.

Get a large number of crystals from here if you don’t collect minerals but would still like to have something similar on your wall.

7. Shelf Space for Books

Purchase these BEKVAM spice racks, then give them a white coat of paint. They are useful for books, photos, and so many more!

A fantastic way to decorate your walls and add some useful storage space.

8. Custom-Made Shelving Unit

Metal shelf units are abundant in Ikea! They’re inexpensive, and if you decorate them with flowers and other elements, they make for a charming addition to your room’s decor.

Simple, useful, and lovely!

