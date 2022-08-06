Ikea Hacks Office: Ikea Desk Hacks That’ll Boost Your Productivity

There is nothing that can lower your productivity levels faster than a boring, grey workstation. But to make the most of your home office, you don’t need to spend a fortune or even take up a lot of room. You can use an IKEA hack instead of purchasing a new standing desk and a Herman Miller chair. Yes, you can use hacks to make your workspace more effective and productive. These ideas demonstrate that you can build a fantastic workstation that is both comfy and functional with only a quick trip to IKEA.

A More Generous Workstation

A third surface should be added when two workstations are at their maximum capacity. This workstation would be ideal for two adolescents or roommates. In addition to acting as a partition between the work zones, the extra tabletop offers a space to sprawl out as needed.

A Desk That Floats for Small Spaces

Floating desks are the ideal solution for people with limited space to maximize their space and create a useful working environment. Since these two workstations are anchored to the wall, more room is available for various uses of the area.

A Practical Second Workspace

For individuals who wish to maintain a minimalist look while needing a little extra space, this Ikea desk is perfect. Simply take it out when you need to complete more work and put it back when you’re done.

Construct a Two-Person Desk.

Holly and Brad Lauritzen placed three grey ALEX drawer units at specific intervals and topped them with a beech GERTON tabletop to create a modern workspace for two. This desk is more functional thanks to organizational elements like white file folder drawers and design features like chalkboards.

A Clever Small-Space Desk Design

Use this Lauren Koster technique to fit a desk into a small area, such as a studio or a family room that is already congested. She simply wrapped the shelf with stained oak and attached hairpin legs. The shelf, thankfully, already has two drawers built in.

A Vibrant, No-Paint Alternative

A set of Micke drawers for storage was added after Chelsea Foy, the blogger at Lovely Indeed, joined SILVER table legs to a LINNMON table top to create an amazing creative desk. The next step, however, is what really distinguishes this DIY. Foy placed bright adhesive vinyl to each drawer after the desk was entirely put together to give some color.

A Solution with Ample Storage for Maximum Organisation

Although the size of this desk makes it a striking focal point for any home office, the main draw is all of the storage capacity. In order to maximize vertical space in a tight space, Jennifer Flores attached EXPEDIT bookcases to the wall above the desk.

A Modern Desk with A Built-In Appearance

In order to create a workspace for two people in a garage apartment, Emily Lex used three IKEA desks, a wooden countertop, and some attractive brass handles. The end product is an attractive workspace that appears to have been custom-built.

Children’s-Friendly Study Area

A LINNMON desk top, a peg board, and BEKVAM spice racks were combined by Steph Bond-Hutkin to form the basis of an exceptionally flexible workspace for homework and crafts. She then added a splash of mint green paint (Taubmans’ Sweet Pea) to give the desk plenty of sass.