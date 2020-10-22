Ikea Byredo Candles: The Collaboration of the Season

As much as we all love Byredo candles, with their sleek black-and-white packaging and inviting fragrances, we don’t always have the cash to shell out $85+ for one. Worth it? Yes. Currently in my bank account? Nope. Well, with the Ikea Byredo candle collaboration, you’ll be able to take home some of founder Ben Gorham’s luxe fragrances for $10-$25. And they’re pretty enough to upgrade your entire space.

Ikea and Byredo came together for a 13-piece limited-edition collection to create candles that evoke a wide range of emotions. We’re all home even more than ever and it’s important for your space to feel as comfortable and cozy as possible.

“Smell is a very relevant part of the home, and it creates a sense of comfort and security,” Gorham said in a statement. “We’re trying to develop a range of smells enforcing the idea that everyone has a different relationship to it, and nothing is right or wrong.”

Ten of the 13 fragrances will be available on November 1 and three more in February. Set your iCal because these are sure to sell out. That’s because Byredo has just been killing it lately with new launches. The luxe Swedish company just rolled out its first makeup line, with mascara, black liquid liner, lipstick and an all-over color stick.

My favorite is the latter, which comes in 14 blendable shades to wear on your eyes, lips and cheeks. These make the monochromatic makeup trend so easy.

Gift all the Byredo for yourself or pick up some candles for friends and family this November. The holidays will actually be right around the corner. (Sorry!)