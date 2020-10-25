Entertainment

Iggy Azalea Shares First Photos of Son Onyx!

October 25, 2020
1 Min Read
Iggy Azalea‘s kid Onyx is creating his social networking introduction!

The 30-year old”Fancy” rapper occurred for her Instagram on Saturday (October 24) to discuss a few pictures of her seven-month-old kid to first time .

The pics are derived from two unique events, as Iggy may be observed wearing different outfits from the pictures.

Back in April it had been rumored Iggy had revived her first child, however, she did not confirm the information before June. Subsequently in July, she disclosed her kid’s name was Onyx.

Iggy published the first pictures of Onyx soon afterwards verifying that she was dividing with boyfriend Onyx‘s dad Playboi Carti afterwards relationship off and on for a couple of decades.

