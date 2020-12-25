Iggy Azalea Phone calls Out Playboi Carti For Not Investing Xmas With His Son

— Iggy Azalea ongoing her tirade in opposition to Playboi Carti this early morning, revealing that he nonetheless refuses to indication his son’s beginning certificate — even however she claims the being pregnant was planned.

Think about how trash you are to do this to your initially born son. pic.twitter.com/qV1vBuK9me — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Iggy Azalea is not in the Xmas spirit, primarily since the father of her boy or girl bailed on their Xmas programs … and he used it with his alleged mistress rather.

Iggy called out Playboi Carti, whom she explained had manufactured a plan to spend the vacation with her and their 6-thirty day period-outdated son, Onyx.

Iggy grouses Playboi Carti decided at the final moment to toss an album launch celebration. She tweeted, “Consider not traveling out your relatives on Christmas but you have the lady you cheated on my my overall pregnancy at your album get together and magically me and my son cannot appear for Christmas any additional? TRASH.”

Iggy also had phrases for his alleged mistress, composing, “This guy experienced a whole loved ones holiday to planned 48hrs back & I hope this information will get to you woman. Whilst you hid in a complete closet from my property keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess.”

Playboi Carti dropped his “Total Lotta Purple” album on Xmas Eve.

Iggy experienced far more to say … “To make clear this guy was literally at my dwelling final evening telling me he loves me. So this is quite substantially NOT me remaining bitter, it is me not ducking with trifling ass shit that occurs at the cost of my son.”

Unfortunate way to start out Xmas Day.