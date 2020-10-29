Iggy Azalea Not Heard In Reconciling w/ Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea recently announced her separation from baby dad Playboi Carti, and she is not interested in balancing, according to a source.

“Iggy is a really powerful girl and being a mommy, she is even more dedicated to do what is appropriate for her kid. And also to be one mother is precisely what Onyx wants within her mind,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

The source added,”Iggy isn’t trying to date someone new. Not seeking to return together with Carti. She is seeking to be the best mom she could be She is not likely to stress about the motives she awakened with Carti. It’s sad but it’s what it is and that she must proceed because when she does not that will destroy her development. Simple as that. She wants to measure up, she’s is a really proud and happy single mother.”

Days past, Iggy eventually shared an image of the kid, Onyx, on social networking.